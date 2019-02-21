South Africa’s 2019 budget is not enough to end risk of downgrade

Standard Bank to speed up forex payments with blockchain
South Africa's Standard Bank says it has found a blockchain solution to streamlining foreign exchange payments.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Thursday, 21 February 2019 12:01, updated on Thursday, 7 March 2019 20:09
Despite the realism, and tougher tone on Eskom, the pre-election budget lacks bite for deficit hawks.
The maiden budget speech from South Africa’s Finance Minister Tito Mboweni was not enough to convince analysts that the risk of a future downgrade to sub-investment status by Moody’s has been averted.
According to Payton, an imminent relegation to junk is “not inevitable”, since the political climate after the election will make it easier for President Cyril Ramaphosa to pursue market-friendly reforms. “But Moody’s cannot ignore the precarious fiscal situation indefinitely, leaving South Africa at severe risk of a downgrade.”
Standard & Poor’s and Fitch have both already downgraded South Africa to junk. Were Moody’s to follow suit, the country would fall out of gauges such as Citigroup’s World Government Bond index.
State-owned drains: the government intends to use Eskom as a “case study for future discussions with credit rating agencies,” according to Vikrant Bhalerao, a London-based management consultant.
Nonso Obikili, a Nigeria-based policy associate at Economic Research Southern Africa, argues that “major drains like Eskom” mean that it will take time turn public finances around. These drains “can’t just be gotten rid of in one or two budget cycles.”
Bailout and privatisation route: Payton at Verisk Maplecroft argues that the support package for Eskom is “a short-term bailout in all but name. But Mboweni’s sticking plaster will not heal Eskom’s gaping wounds.”
Obikili at Economic Research Southern Africa was encouraged by the acknowledgement that public sector wages need to fall.
Payton notes that the projected deficit for the current financial year has grown by 8bn rand ($575m) since the previous forecast in October, and that the government is spending 14% more than it is earning.
So will the deficit be tackled post election? Payton suggests not, pointing to fierce opposition from trade unions and other key powerbrokers.
African banks are competing to be the first to offer their customers fully digital banking services. In the race to get there, however, they need to understand that copy-and-paste solutions will not work and service complaints can be amplified.
