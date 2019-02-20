Forget Nigerian election delay, devaluation fears will drive markets

ANC lists show South Africa’s Ramaphosa hamstrung by a divided party
President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'new dawn' was given a decisive blow when the ANC released the names of their list of potential members for parliament.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Wednesday, 20 February 2019 13:17, updated on Friday, 8 March 2019 12:04
Investors in Nigeria fear a large devaluation later in the year
It will take much more than a one-week delay in Nigeria’s election to influence stock and currency markets.
SBM Intel estimated that the delay will cost the Nigerian economy more than $1bn. The director-general of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muda Yusuf, told Sunday Vanguard that the delay will cost about $1.5bn. Such figures are exaggerated, Robertson says.
RMB Nigeria’s February newsletter argues that, irrespective of the election outcome, economic activity will be muted in the first half of the year, gaining momentum from the second half as policy clarity emerges. RMB Nigeria expects stalled M&A transactions to be reviewed post elections with a potential increase in activity. It predicts a recovery in equities after the elections, with lending also expected to benefit.
Aubrey Hruby, Senior Fellow at the Africa Centre at the Atlantic Council in Washington DC and advisor to investors in African markets, says that a further delay remains possible, but it would need a delay of six months for it to become a problem for investors. For investors, “everything was on hold anyway” until the inauguration scheduled for May, Hruby said.
The election is the sixth to be held in the 20 years since Nigeria ditched military government in favour of civilian rule. Hruby does not expect a turbulent outcome marked by mass protests, as neither candidate is sufficiently loved or loathed by the population: “Nigerians just want it over with.”
