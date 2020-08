CHIT CHAT

Senegal's President Macky Sall is set to meet with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris on 26 August for a two-day visit.

Senegalese Head of State Macky Sall will visit Paris on August 26 and 27. He plans to discuss the “major issues of bilateral relations and regional issues“, according to the diplomatic language of a French source contacted by The Africa Report/Jeune Afrique.

High on the agenda will be the economy, but also the coup d’état in Mali.

Third mandates on the menu

Before the coup in Mali, the two men – who should have met in Senegal at the end of June – had planned to discuss the CFA franc, in which Ecowas plays a key role, but also the presence of major French companies in Senegal, which has created a feeling of rejection among the population.

READ MORE France: One step closer to ending the CFA franc

According to his entourage, Sall should also raise with his French counterpart the issue of the third mandates sought by Alpha Condé in Guinea and Alassane Ouattara in Côte d’Ivoire. However, according to a source close to Emmanuel Macron, this subject will not be the main subject of the interview.

READ MORE Côte d’Ivoire’s Ouattara announces third term bid in October vote

The article continues below Free download Get your free PDF: Top 500 african companies 2019 Your guide to Africa's leading corporates Complete the form for your free download of The Africa Report’s 2019 Exclusive Ranking of Africa’s top 500 companies from last year. Get your free PDF by completing the following form. Email Address * Full Name * Country * Industry * Position * Get information from Jeune Afrique Media Group: subscription deals, special offers… By downloading this PDF you agree to subscribe to The Africa Report Daily newsletter SUCCESS ERROR

Since the fall of Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta on 18 August, the subject of Mali has since been added to the agenda of the meeting, as Ecowas is once again in the front line of negotiations with the ruling junta for the implementation of a transition. Paris is closely monitoring the situation and is insisting on the establishment of a short transition led by a civilian personality.

Daily newsletter: join our 100 000 subscribers! Each day, get the essential: 5 things you need to know Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

READ MORE Mali Coup d’État : Military proposes three-year transition

President Sall, who will be accompanied by Abdoulaye Daouda Diallo, his Minister of Finance (who arrived in Paris on 24 August), and Mountaga Sy, Director of the National Agency for the Promotion of Investment and Major Works (Apix), has also planned to attend the Medef University on the morning of 27 August at the Paris-Longchamp racecourse.

His speech, devoted to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and scheduled for 10:30 am (Paris time), will be followed by that of Bruno Le Maire, French Minister of Economy, Finance and Recovery.