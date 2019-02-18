Rival parties play blame game after Nigeria election delay

ANC lists show South Africa’s Ramaphosa hamstrung by a divided party
President Cyril Ramaphosa's 'new dawn' was given a decisive blow when the ANC released the names of their list of potential members for parliament.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – "The dance of the politicians" – popular anger in South Africa, Sudan and Algeria
By Eromo Egbejule
Posted on Monday, 18 February 2019 16:12, updated on Friday, 8 March 2019 12:08
Rival parties have resumed campaigning following the electoral commission's announcement – just six hours before voting was due to start on 16 February – that the presidential elections would be delayed for a week because of late distribution of election materials for Nigeria's 84 million voters across the country.
The postponement has raised new concerns about the credibility and security of the elections following what has become a much tighter race between the two main candidates, incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari and challenger Atiku Abubakar.
Locked in crisis meetings over the weekend, the two main parties – the incumbent All Progressives’ Congress and the opposition People’s Democratic Party – lambasted the Independent National Electoral Commission for inefficiency but also accused each other of conspiring to benefit from the delay. The state governorship and assembly elections have been delayed until March 9.
What it means
Apart from ratcheting up partisan tensions between the two main rivals, the last-minute postponement makes it more likely that the losing party in the national contest will reject the result, triggering a lengthy stand-off. The new president is due to be sworn in by the end of May. Many important investment decisions may be put on hold until the outcome of the election is clear.
What the election observers said
Observer groups, national and international, have recognized the risks in the postponement but have tried to cool the political temperature:
The parties double down
The two main parties are have accused each other of colluding with INEC over the postponement:
The cost of the election delay
Millions of Nigerians in the Diaspora and elsewhere in the country travelling home to the areas they registered have been hit:
What’s next?
Both parties are calling for changes to INEC which could trigger further delays and will cause more incertainty about the vote:
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.