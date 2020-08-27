TPLF shows off military as standoff escalates
Today armed special forces & militias hold military parade in Mekele, other towns.
This comes after #Ethiopia’s upper house warn Tigray to stay away from election.
This wk, PM Abiy denies military intervn.https://t.co/lGMrGdr3qc
— Ameyu Etana (@ameyuetana) August 2, 2020
Mali: Coup leader Assimi Goïta is from an elite fighting unit
The young colonel who overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta presents himself as the president of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People. Until then, he had been commander of a special forces battalion based in the Center region.