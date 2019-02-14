South Africa oil and gas: Will Total face a tax sting?

Standard Bank to speed up forex payments with blockchain
South Africa's Standard Bank says it has found a blockchain solution to streamlining foreign exchange payments.
By David Whitehouse
Total's oil and gas find could spur President Ramaphosa to raise corporate taxes.
Total’s announcement of a significant oil and gas discovery on the offshore Brulpadda prospects was greeted as a “catalytic find” by President Cyril Ramaphosa and a “game changer” by resource minister Gwede Mantashe.
Investors, however, should keep a close eye on the fiscal regime:
The economic context:
Okwi, formerly a senior Africa oil and gas analyst with IHS Markit, says the “game changer” claims are overblown. She says the amount of the resource that will ultimately be available is “far from clear”.
Total’s chief executive Patrick Pouyanné says that the discovery, in an area known for massive waves and strong currents, “could be around 1 billion barrels of total resources of gas and condensate”. Total, with partners Qatar Petroleum, CNR International and the Main Street consortium, plans to acquire 3D seismic data this year, to be followed by up to four exploration wells.
The discovery means a“de-risking” of the area in exploration terms, Okwi says. It will incentivise other companies to explore, but some will adopt a “wait and see approach”, requiring further analyses before making any substantive investments. It may also prompt an increase in M&A activity. This is likely to be in the form of farm-in and farm-out of exploration assets, as has previously happened in frontier East Africa, according to Okwi. The wave of M&A will likely attract more Asian players, such as the Thai National Oil Company, Mitsui, India’s ONGC as well as Chinese firms, she says.
South Africa, Okwi notes, is already highly experienced in managing revenues from extractive industries and has stronger institutional capacity and transparency than most of its regional peers. “There is little worry about the receipts being siphoned off,” she says. That might strike some observers of the current graft trials in South Africa as optimistic, but South African courts remain strong.
The find could also alter South Africa’s energy mix, helping shift dependence on imported crude. The “most prudent” thing to do would be to use local natural gas to improve power generation, lower energy costs and reduce coal dependence, says Okwi.
African banks are competing to be the first to offer their customers fully digital banking services. In the race to get there, however, they need to understand that copy-and-paste solutions will not work and service complaints can be amplified.
