George Floyd: Are police forces in Africa any better?

In this podcast, The Africa Report looks at what place the global movement to end racism against the black community and against police brutality has in Africa.

Yet again, the US is convulsed with protest after the shooting of another unarmed black man by police. Jason Blake was shot seven times in the back on 23 August.

At the height of the first round of the coronavirus pandemic in May, another virus that has never gone dormant took over: racism.

It reared its ugly head following the death of African-American George Floyd.

Floyd’s death by the hands of police officers, has once again reignited the on-going fight across the United States for equality and the end of racism against the African-American community.

It has also shone a spotlight on police brutality, particularly rampant against persons of colour.

Are those topics relevant today across Africa? How are Africans seeing this global movement and what importance does it play?

To answer those questions, we spoke to Nana-Ama Danquah, Zukisa Wanner, and Veronique Tadjo, in this episode that originally aired on 8 June 2020.

