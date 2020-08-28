DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – Africa and the US: 'In Africa, people don't take us seriously'

Best of Talking Africa

George Floyd: Are police forces in Africa any better?

By Patrick Smith
Posted on Friday, 28 August 2020 10:27

In this podcast, The Africa Report looks at what place the global movement to end racism against the black community and against police brutality has in Africa.

Yet again, the US is convulsed with protest after the shooting of another unarmed black man by police. Jason Blake was shot seven times in the back on 23 August.

At the height of the first round of the coronavirus pandemic in May, another virus that has never gone dormant took over: racism.

It reared its ugly head following  the death of African-American George Floyd.

Floyd’s death by the hands of police officers, has once again reignited the on-going fight across the United States for equality and the end of racism against the African-American community.

It has also shone a spotlight on police brutality, particularly rampant against persons of colour.

Are those topics relevant today across Africa? How are Africans seeing this global movement and what importance does it play?

To answer those questions, we spoke to Nana-Ama Danquah, Zukisa Wanner, and Veronique Tadjo, in this episode that originally aired on 8 June 2020.

——-

Talking Africa on Spreaker
Talking Africa on Soundcloud
Talking Africa on YouTube
Talking Africa on Apple podcast
Talking Africa on Stitcher
Talking Africa on Spotify
And our RSS feed

More Podcasts
We value your privacy

The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.

Settings I Agree