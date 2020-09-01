South Africa’s Santam fights claims of avoiding COVID-19 pay outs

Nigeria: BUA Group signs France’s Axens for new refinery project
The new project will go head-to-head with Nigeria's other large scale refinery project, being built by the Dangote Group.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – Africa and the US: 'In Africa, people don't take us seriously'
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 1 September 2020 15:08
Businesses in Cape Town brought to their knees by COVID-19 are taking Santam, South Africa’s leading general insurer, to court today in what they hope will lead to a landmark judgement for liability.
Ma-Afrika Hotels and restaurant company Stellenbosch Kitchen have brought the case against Santam which is being heard in the Western Cape High Court today. The hotels remain closed, and the restaurant business has been greatly reduced.
According to the heads of argument filed to the court by the applicants, Santam has tried to neutralise the infectious diseases clause in its policies through two approaches:
READ MORE South Africa VS Coronavirus: Insurers face crisis of confidence
In July, South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority said the lockdown could not be used by insurers as grounds to reject claims.
READ MORE Coronavirus: South Africa to rev economy by easing lockdown
The Cape Town businesses argue that COVID-19 and the government’s response to it cannot be separated.
In July, Santam said that it would up to 1 billion rand (EU50mn) in relief to policyholders in hospitality, leisure and non-essential retail who have a contingent business interruption extension in their policy. On August 27 Santam said it had paid out 870 million rand of that amount.
Wynand du Toit, founder of Tented Adventures in Rustenberg, hoped to get some benefit from the Santam relief scheme. But “reading the fine print broke me, literally broke me,” he wrote in an open letter to Santam on 30 July. Companies needed to have continued to pay their premiums to be eligible for the relief – but du Toit had no money to do so.
Confidence that claims will be paid is the cornerstone of insurance. And in this particular case, whether Santam wins or loses, it has forfeited that very confidence.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.