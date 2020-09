medical evacuation

Mali's former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta has been hospitalised in a private clinic in the capital.

The former Malian head of state (IBK) was transported late Tuesday 1 September, to the Pasteur Clinic, a private clinic in Bamako now secured by the men of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP). According to our sources, he suffered a malaise, symptoms similar to that of a stroke.

IBK would likely have begun to feel cut off from his means of communication and from a large part of his family, after his telephones were confiscated by the junta in his Sebenikoro residence on 28 August.

After his condition stabilised, IBK had asked to be transferred to another facility, the Golden Life American Hospital, located in the Badalabougou neighbourhood on the Niger River near the German embassy. But this transfer did not take place.

Still hospitalised at the Pasteur Clinic, IBK is recovering from a malaise that one diplomatic source describes as “not serious”. According to him, 75 year-old Keïta is “getting better” and is “in a stable state”. According to our information, however, the CNSP has agreed to an evacuation abroad, provided that the former president is fit to be relocated.

This latter issue is reportedly currently under discussion between the doctors of the Pasteur Clinic and the family of the former president. In the event of an evacuation, the family of the former president favours one of two locations:

Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, where IBK is regularly treated.

France, although no official request has yet been made to the authorities there.

A medical evacuation to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates had already been discussed with the junta.

The idea had been accepted in principle by the CNSP, chaired by Colonel Assimi Goïta.