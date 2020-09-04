Replay: Ethiopia’s dam disrupts regional relations

Best of Talking Africa

In this podcast, The Africa Report hosts a lively discussion over the merits of Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam, and what impact it will have on Sudan and Egypt.

The US just announced that it will halt some aid to Ethiopia over the on-going dispute with Egypt about its dam project.

The Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, or GERD, has increasingly become a volatile topic between the two countries.

Egypt has tried in vain to put the breaks on the project that it claims will negatively impact its access to water. In June, it took the matter before the UN Security Council.

Meanwhile the African Union concluded after an Extraordinary Meeting of the Bureau of the GERD on 26 June, 2020, that the problem must be given “African solutions to an African problem.”

And throughout all back and forth bickering between Egypt and Ethiopia, Sudan has been following events, with each party trying to secure a more concrete stance from its Sudanese neighbour.

To better understand the three different perspectives, we hosted a debate which originally aired on 4 July 2020.

Our participants:

Sudan: Dr. Salman M.A. Salman, Editor in chief of Brill Research Perspectives in International Water Law and a professor of International water law. He also works as an independent consultant on the International Water law project. He is a former Water Law Advisor at The World Bank.

Ethiopia: Zerihun Abebe, he is a member of the Ethiopian Negotiating team for GERD on behalf of the EthiopianMinistry of Foreign Affairs.

Egypt: Nervana Mahmoud, an independent political commentator and medical doctor. You may have read her letter on our site in June entitle ‘Dear Ethiopia’.

