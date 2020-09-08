Kenya’s manufacturers need external financing to survive

Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire taste success in raising price of cocoa
Through a joint initiative, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire have managed to convince chocolate traders and makers to raise the price they pay for cocoa.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – Africa and the US: 'In Africa, people don't take us seriously'
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 8 September 2020 15:34
Kenya urgently needs a credit guarantee scheme to protect small and medium-sized businesses from the impact of COVID-19, Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) CEO Phyllis Wakiaga tells The Africa Report.
Wakiaga met the central bank and the government last week to discuss such a plan, which for now remains a “work in progress.” The government, which has committed some money, needs external partners to financially contribute to the scheme, with development finance organisations a possible avenue, she says. “It’s an urgent priority.”
The government has given some help with taxes and VAT refunds, but “more things can be done,” says Wakiaga. Banks also need to help small businesses survive by restructuring loans, she adds.
READ MORE What can be done about the damage Covid-19 is causing to South African agri-SMEs
A survey carried out by the association with KPMG in May found that survival, not growth, is now the aim of the game.
READ MORE Africa must use AfCFTA delay to get everyone on board – Ecobank
Wakiaga is cautious on the prospects for the African Continental Free Trade Area – delayed until January – giving a quick lift to confidence. Tariffs and rules of origin of products are still to be fully finalised, she says. “These are basics. Both need to be fixed.”
According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, 79% of Kenyan SMEs are informal. Some businesses have been able to take advantage of the pandemic to re-engineer production processes, with hygiene products and personal protective equipment seeing growth, says Wakiaga.
She also hopes to see diversification of African supply chains away from China. “Governments will see healthcare as needing local investment,” she said. “We’ll see a lot more local sourcing.”
READ MORE Reality check: Making Africa relevant must come from Africans
Even without COVID-19, Kenya’s competitivity in manufacturing has disappointed. The country came 115 out of 152 countries in the Competitive Industrial Performance (CIP) Index Report 2020 published by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).
The article continues below
Free download
Get your free PDF: Brace for impact
Coping with coronavirus
Complete the form and download, for free, The Africa Report’s Brace for impact. Get your free PDF by completing the following form
Kenya’s diversified economy and export base offer some protection. Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) in South Africa predicts that the economy will still grow by 1.6% in 2020. The 4.7% first-half decline in cargo through Mombasa port is not as bad as initially feared, says the bank.
External financing partners will be needed if some small business in Kenya are to survive.
The Africa Report’s inaugural ranking of the top Africans who are disrupting the status quo in politics, business and the arts: from investigative journalists to world-class athletes and Nobel Peace Prize winners.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.