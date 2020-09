WEBINAR ALERT

Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will answer questions from Africa Report editors and participants on how the country will rebuild after the pandemic.

Nigeria – Africa’s biggest economy and most populous country – has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Its success in navigating its way out of the global economic slowdown has critical implications for the West Africa region and the continent beyond.

*** TO SIGN UP FOR THE WEBINAR, CLICK HERE ***

Although Nigeria’s team of world class health professionals have fended off the worst public health effects of the pandemic, the national economy has been battered by shrinking markets and falling export prices.

Worse still, a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia has further depressed the price of Nigeria’s vital exports of crude oil.

To address that, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to chair the Economic Sustainability Committee to develop, along with the country’s top economic ministers, a plan to relaunch the country on a sustainable growth path.

Vice President Osinbajo has agreed to brief readers of The Africa Report on the details of this plan in a webinar on Thursday 24 September at 15.00 Abuja and London time.

*** TO SIGN UP FOR THE WEBINAR, CLICK HERE ***

The Bouncing Back plan includes:

Daily newsletter: join our 100 000 subscribers! Each day, get the essential: 5 things you need to know Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

Multi-billion dollar investments in agriculture across all 36 states and public works and road building programme

Mass housing programme to build 300,000 new homes a year

Solar power systems for 25 million households

Rapid expansion of broadband connectivity across the country to boost commercial competitivity and educational services

‘Made in Nigeria’ drive focusing on manufacturing: shoes and textiles, ceramics, plastics, furniture, steel fabrication and building materials

Using Africa’s biggest gas reserves, the 7th biggest in the world, as feedstock for industrialization and domestic power source

This webinar will feature a concise briefing from Vice President Osinbajo from his office in the Presidency in Abuja, and an interview with Vice President Osinbajo and Africa Report editors in Nigeria and Paris.

It will be followed by an extended question and answer session with the Vice President, giving you the chance to quiz him on the provisions and financing of Nigeria’s Bouncing Back programme.

Send questions; on Twitter using the hashtag #AskOsinbajo — during the sign up process on our form — and in person on 24 September.

*** TO SIGN UP FOR THE WEBINAR, CLICK HERE ***