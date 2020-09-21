Lumos plans solar power expansion in West Africa in 2021

Guinea’s Simandou iron ore project uncertain after Rio Tinto upheaval
Solar home systems provider Lumos plans West African expansion beyond its existing markets of Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire, CEO Alistair Gordon tells The Africa Report.
“We will expand next year,” he says, without saying which country, or countries, Lumos will enter. Restrictions on movement caused by COVID-19 will play a part in dictating the timing. “Expansion has always been part of the plan,” he adds.
Lumos kits allow storage of enough solar power to run basic appliances, though fridges and air conditioning are too ambitious for now. Customers pay an initial fee and then monthly instalments via MTN payment mechanisms to be able to access the power. They fully own the box after four years.
In Nigeria, Lumos has a grant from the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) with which it aims to provide kits to 1 million users by 2025.
The company expanded into Côte d’Ivoire in 2018, where it has financing from the Dutch Development Finance Corporation. A further expansion will need a new debt financing agreement, says Gordon. This would likely be in dollars or euros at first, with a local currency facility being created in the second phase, he adds.
According to the World Bank, Nigerian per head energy consumption is only 3.5% of the level in South Africa. Nigerian grid penetration is relatively healthy at around 60% of the population, but that conceals that many who are connected are not able to get any power from the system, says Gordon. “This is viable and more reliable.”
The government is targeting five million solar home systems within the next three years. Their realisation is that solar deployment is “incredibly quick”. The company can be anywhere in Nigeria to set up a home solar system “tomorrow”, adds Gordon.
Lumos kits are manufactured in China, where the operation rebounded “exceptionally quickly” from the impact of COVID-19. Still, Gordon would be interested in the possibility of doing more manufacturing in Nigeria, as this would mean lower transportation costs.
Ramshackle national grids mean that solar power at home is the fastest route to electrification for many Africans.
