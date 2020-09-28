Africa needs co-ordinated approach to Blockchain regulation

COVID-19: When ‘local sourcing’ is more than buzz words, but a reality
The COVID-19 crisis has forced far greater local sourcing, as ports and planes ground to a halt. But, for this welcome change to be permanent, structural reforms are needed.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Monday, 28 September 2020 12:18
A plan by young entrepreneurs in Kenya to build a golf course using Blockchain and a stable coin backed by real currency highlights the regulatory challenges facing African governments.
The Young Entrepreneurs Network Africa in Nairobi is developing a stable coin known as the YENTS (Young Entrepreneurs Network Token), with the launch planned for November. The coin will initially be used within the network to pay for training or participation in sports events, says the network’s CEO Kamau Nyabwengi.
He plans to extend its use to allow investment in a planned golf course in Kenya within about 18 months. “Blockchain can help move products from the supplier to the consumer,” Nyabwengi says. “It allows more efficiency and eliminates middlemen.”
Blockchains work as decentralized databases that record digital transactions in the absence of any central administrator. They are used for crypto-currencies such as Bitcoin, or for a wide range of other uses, such as delivering government services and establishing legal claims over land. Transactions are visible to anyone within the network.
Stable coins are cryptocurrencies that are backed by a reserve asset. YENTS will be backed 1:1 by the Kenyan shilling or equivalent US dollar amount.
Nyabwengi argues that potential exists to use the coin for financial services, where it could be used to aggregate small-scale pooled savings for investment projects via Blockchain. Regulations need to be improved to make this possible, he says.
National approval for YENTS in Kenya wouldn’t be the end of the story. Nyabwengi also aims to spread the use of his stable coin to other African countries.
Blockchains are immutable, and, their proponents argue, completely secure. Yet questions over the compatibility of Blockchain technology with the prevention of money laundering and terrorism financing remain unresolved, according to a report from Smart Africa.
Kenya’s regulatory sandbox is an example of a trend towards “government-driven institutionalisation of blockchain,” Smart Africa says.
Smart Africa argues that a pan-African Blockchain strategy needs to be developed.
A consensus on regulatory goals needs to be developed, including harmonisation of data protection rules.
Bottom Line: Africa won’t be able to realise Blockchain’s full potential without a unified regulatory approach.
While the world's second largest copper exporter has asked for a delay in paying its interest, Chad, Congo and Angola are also facing serious financial difficulties due to falling oil prices and the pandemic.
Nigeria unexpectedly cut its Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 100 basis points from 12.50% to 11.50% in an attempt to boost the economy by providing cheaper credit. Analysts, who see the rate cut as suppressing bond yields, aren’t confident this will work.
Private equity investor Mediterrania Capital Partners (MCP) is considering investments in supermarkets, health and education as the impact of COVID-19 whittles down the list of financially strong candidates, CEO Albert Alsina tells The Africa Report.
