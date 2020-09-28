Jumia’s Airtel Kenya partnership won’t end delivery payment problems

COVID-19: When ‘local sourcing’ is more than buzz words, but a reality
By Andrew MacDonald, David Whitehouse
Posted on Monday, 28 September 2020 23:04
Jumia’s strategic overhaul continues with a partnership with Airtel Kenya allowing consumers to make pre-payments using Airtel Money.
The service is aimed at enhancing the contactless-delivery initiative Jumia started in March as a safety measure against COVID-19.
Consumers are encouraged to prepay for their purchases to avoid cash changing hands. The option “will make it easier for more consumers to incorporate online shopping as part of their daily transactions,” says Jumia’s head of financial services Nelly Movine.
Kenya is the latest Jumia market to have a prepayment option after Ghana and Uganda. The aim is to limit the damage to Jumia caused by “last mile” issues such as delivery personnel being unable to find the address, or the customer changing their mind when they see the goods. Yet the Airtel agreement still allows clients to pay on the spot with Airtel Money, leaving the problems of payment on delivery unresolved.
Safety is at stake.
Jumia has been beset with difficulties since its New York IPO in April 2019. The company’s record of pre-IPO losses has continued and the company has pulled out of markets such as Cameroon, Tanzania and Rwanda. The company in August agreed to pay $5m to settle class action lawsuits in the US over its IPO documentation.
German tech investor Rocket Internet, which in November 2019 had an 11% stake in the company, had completely bailed out by the start of April. Jumia shares, which started trading in April 2019 at $14.50, now change hands for $7.77.
Africa’s large unbanked populations and prevalence of cash have made prepayment difficult for Jumia to scale. In Nigeria, the company’s biggest market, customer reluctance to part with money with goods unseen, or to share banking details online, have proved cultural obstacles.
Escrow payments in a secure, third-party account offer one way to square the circle. A financial commitment has been made, but can still be rescinded if the goods are deemed unsatisfactory. AtaraPay is an example of such a third-party service in Nigeria.
Jumia is also considering opening its logistics operations to third parties in a bid to increase revenue. “It’s not live yet but it is on the radar,” a spokesperson said on 24 September.
Jumia is still far from proving that it can devise a safe operating strategy, yet alone a profitable one.
