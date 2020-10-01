Zambia’s bondholders reject request to delay interest payments

‘Nigeria’s economy at independence showed great promise’ – Dangote
The Nigerian billionaire talks to The Africa Report about what can be done to turn Nigeria into the industrialised powerhouse it should have been after independence.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Thursday, 1 October 2020 17:02
A committee representing Western holders of Zambian bonds has rejected the government’s request to delay interest payments on the debt.
Zambia had asked to defer interest payments on the country’s $3bn of outstanding Eurobonds until April 2021. Creditors are “unable to provide a positive response” given “absence of clarity on a number of issues”, the Zambia External Bondholder Committee said in a statement on 30 September.
The committee added that it “stands ready to engage constructively and proactively on finding ways to support Zambia.”
Lack of communication and transparency are at the core of the problem. “The Zambian authorities and their advisors did not engage with the Committee on any basis,” the statement said. The committee represents 14 international financial institutions in the US and Europe holding about 40% of Zambia’s outstanding Eurobonds.
Illicit financial flows and opaque debt, in particular related to state-owned enterprises such as Zesco, “limit the degree of confidence that the debt stock reported by government is exhaustive,” says Irmgard Erasmus, senior financial economist at NKC African Economics in Cape Town.
The IMF said on 20 July that the recording of Zambia’s expenditure transactions should be investigated, with a focus on explaining discrepancies in the records of taxes, grant revenue, interest expenses and financial transactions.
“Outdated data-capturing methodologies, a decentralised system, misclassification of institutional units and transactions, as well as resource and personnel scarcity, have contributed to weak, unreliable data collection and reporting,” says Erasmus.
State guarantees seem to be excluded from the official public external debt report, although in the budget the net amount was stated to be in the region of $1.6bn, adds Erasmus. “There exists considerable scope to strengthen governance to ensure accurate debt reporting, which is greatly lacking at this stage.”
According to RMB Global Markets, Zambia’s debt will rise to 119% of GDP by the end of 2021, while the budget deficit will reach 14.6%. RMB estimates that about 30% of Zambia’s external debt is owed directly to China and its agencies.
That means creditors have no way of knowing if they are being treated on an equal basis with Chinese creditors.
According to the China-Africa Research Initiative (CARI), China’s loan commitments to Zambia are worth $9.7bn. The picture is muddied, CARI says, by the unclear distinction between Chinese loan commitments and disbursements.
Zambia’s debt crisis is also a crisis of financial transparency.
Although the Dubai-based airline giant is set to resume its operations on the continent, its future remains deeply uncertain. However, to get out of its rut Emirates is counting on the return of travellers flying between Africa and Asia.
