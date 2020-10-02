To survive COVID-19, Radisson bets on open-doors policy

Zambia’s bondholders reject request to delay interest payments
A committee representing Western holders of Zambian bonds has rejected the government’s request to delay interest payments on the debt.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Friday, 2 October 2020 22:47
Global hotel group Radisson is pressing ahead with the opening of a hotel and convention centre in Johannesburg by the start of November, Tim Cordon, vice president for the Middle East and Africa, tells The Africa Report.
Hotels need to be seen as investments for one or two decades, says Cordon. He’s confident that existing and new hotels in Africa will be successful over the long term. “We still believe in tourism and hospitality in Africa.”
Radisson has 11 hotels in South Africa, only two of which will have negative gross operating profit in 2020, says Cordon. Those were the only two hotels that had to close, he adds. As few as four or five staff can be enough to keep a hotel open at a minimum level, and this can be scaled up if occupancy increases.
Radisson is owned by a consortium led by China-based Jin Jiang International Holdings. It operates nearly 100 hotels in Africa and aims to increase that to 150 within five years. The key growth markets targeted are Morocco, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the firm’s hotel occupancy rates in Africa have been “significant but erratic”, says Cordon.
The Fitch ratings service on 25 September cautioned as to the negative impact of the pandemic on Radisson globally.
Cordon argues that hospitality in emerging markets has weathered the COVID-19 storm “a bit better” than developed markets. This, he says, is because hotels play a “much more integrated role” in the life of emerging markets cities than in the West.
Hotel chains that are strong enough to keep their doors open may recover faster than expected once the worst of the pandemic is over.
Although the Dubai-based airline giant is set to resume its operations on the continent, its future remains deeply uncertain. However, to get out of its rut Emirates is counting on the return of travellers flying between Africa and Asia.
