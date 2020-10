Talking Africa Podcast

Amina Mohamed wants the WTO to get its mojo back.

She is one of the last candidates in the race to lead the World Trade Organisation.

Four other candidates are still in the race

Nigeria’s former finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Saudi Arabia’s former minister of economy and planning, Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri

the UK’s former secretary of state for international trade, Liam Fox

and South Korea’s Trade Minister, Yoo Myung-hee

But on this Tuesday 6 October, a new round of voting will take it down to the last two.

