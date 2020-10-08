Nigeria: Ondo state polls set to be a tight race for ruling APC

FLASH: Sporadic shooting is ongoing at the Ijomu junction in Akure, Ondo State capital right now, one person allegedly shot dead already. Are we going to war or an election? I am ashamed of these ugly developments. Please stay safe guys 🙏
— Olúyẹmí Fásípè 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) October 4, 2020
Ethiopia’s parliament votes to sever ties with Tigray region leaders
Ethiopia’s parliament has voted to break off ties with the political administration in Tigray, just days after it had begun a new session from which the northern region had withdrawn all its representatives.