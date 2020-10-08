China’s Angola relief proves Africa can withstand Zambia default

Nigeria petroleum bill: New avenue to boost flagging FX reserves
Nigeria’s lack of foreign currency reserves may push the government into seeking to raise funds by selling a stake in state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Thursday, 8 October 2020 19:13
China still cares what the world thinks about it – and that will help Africa to limit the danger of contagion from an increasingly likely Zambian debt default.
A committee representing Western holders of Zambian bonds on 30 September rejected the government’s request to delay interest payments. The bondholders fear that they are not being treated on equal terms with Chinese creditors.
Yet a Zambian default wouldn’t have a wider impact on investor confidence in African debt, says Steve Hanke, professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. “China wants to avoid further negative public relations” related to its Belt and Road Initiative and to “preserve strategically important relationships”, which includes Zambia due to its large mineral reserves.
Hanke points to Angola, where China has agreed to provide relief over and above what was promised under the G20’s Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI). The Chinese foreign ministry has said the agreement should be ready soon. Private-sector creditors have for now been spared a restructuring, notes Hanke.
Chinese wider commercial and political interest in Africa means that it has a track record of treading softly in debt renegotiations.
The China Africa Research Initiative (CARI) points to a lack of evidence that China has used court arbitration over unpaid loans, or resorted to asset seizures. “China is unlikely to jeopardise relations by pursuing these methods in the future,” says CARI.
Zambia’s debt problems have long been well known and predate COVID-19
China retains the power to alleviate Lusaka’s fiscal woes, says Nick Branson, director of Gondwana Risk in London. He detects a shift in Beijing’s stance following criticism from G7 finance ministers over its participation in DSSI.
Yields on many African eurobonds were already at distressed levels well before Zambia asked to suspend payments, notes Branson. The choice has been to take painful action now or kick the can down the street.
In the long term, the sustainability of Zambian debt will revolve around the use to which borrowing is put.
African countries should know their worth in negotiating with China – and put any breathing space they can get to productive use.
Myriam Said has been working behind the scenes at the office of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed since 2018. The digital transformation adviser to the Ethiopian Prime Minister talks to The Africa Report about Ethiopia’s priority projects in the area of connectivity and digital entrepreneurship.
There are no defensive postures here. Undaunted by the potential for pandemic induced collapse in demand for commodities like sugar and cement, Nigerian billionaire Abdul Samad Rabiu sees only possibility – especially in agriculture, especially in Nigeria.
As part of Ethiopia’s plan to liberalise its economy and boost investment, it is set to open up sectors that were once reserved for domestic investors. The new regulation is an extension of the country's new investment proclamation, which came into effect earlier this year that gives equal playing field to Ethiopian-born foreign nationals and foreign investors.
