Zambia’s debt demand shows limits of China’s chequebook diplomacy

Many oil and gas projects across the continent have been delayed or cancelled due to the challenges of low prices and restrained demand caused by the global health crisis
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Wednesday, 14 October 2020 09:59
Zambia’s request for blanket debt-service suspension from creditors edges the country closer to default and highlights the limitations of China’s debt diplomacy.
The government has decided to ask all external creditors to agree to debt service suspension on the same terms, Zambia’s finance ministry said in a statement on October 13.
The only foreign-currency denominated debt that Zambia will continue to pay is from multilateral agencies, plus debt for a few priority projects, the statement adds.
“Should Zambia fail to reach an agreement with its commercial creditors . . . the Republic with its limited fiscal space will be unable to make payments and, therefore, fail to forestall accumulating arrears.”
Debts to Chinese commercial lenders are at the core of the problem. In a separate statement to the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on October 7, the Zambian finance ministry said that the status of discussions for debt service deferment “varies across Chinese lenders.”
Zambia “hopes to formalize all debt service suspension agreements before the end of the year”, the statement said.
The present situation illustrates some limits to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, says Gabriel Collins, co-founder of the China SignPost research group in the US.
Chinese commercial lenders see a wealth of assets such as copper output which could be used to satisfy obligations, Collins says. But Beijing is unlikely to allow this because Zambia would see such a stance as “a hostile act that destroyed whatever strategic position China might have gained through the loans.”
The Zambian experience shows that China’s lending strategy needs to change, says Harry Broadman, chair of the emerging markets practice at Berkeley Research Group LLC in Washington. He questions why a borrower such as Zambia would not go to a commercial bank – which would have no ulterior political motives – if the loans are made at commercial rates.
Bottom Line: As the British economist John Maynard Keynes once said: ““If you owe your bank a hundred pounds, you have a problem. But if you owe a million, it has.”
