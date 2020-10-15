Nigeria: Leaderless movement #EndSARS may be missing ingredient to end police brutality

I am here as any other Nigerian who heard there is protest in Abuja and joined. I am loving the fact that the youth are tired and saying #EnoughIsEnough #EndSARS #NoRetweetNoSurrender pic.twitter.com/Fsv1VPsriw
— Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 10, 2020
Côte d’Ivoire: Can Ouattara break into this opposition bastion?
In Yamoussoukro, a stronghold of the opposition PDCI, the call for civil disobedience issued by the opposition has a certain amount of appeal ahead of the 31 October presidential election. However, the ruling government hasn’t given up on wooing this city that is equal parts symbolic and diverse.