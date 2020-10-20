GE bets on digital solutions for growth in African renewables

Nigeria: $200m Paystack/Stripe deal is a tip-off for global investors
The purchase of a local Nigerian fintech start-up by a US giant is a shot that can be heard around the world.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – Amina Mohamed: 'The WTO needs to regain its centrality in global governance'
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 20 October 2020 16:13
GE is seeking local partners in renewable energy and healthcare as it seeks to use digitalisation to deliver customised solutions in Africa, Nyimpini Mabunda, CEO of GE Southern Africa, tells The Africa Report.
“You can’t deliver industrial solutions alone,” says Mabunda. GE is looking for partners all the time, he adds. “We need solutions made by Africans for Africans.”
GE has had some success in renewable energy partnerships in Africa. In June, it completed work at the 100MW Kipeto wind project in southwest Kenya. The project was carried out in partnership with British private equity fund Actis and Craftskills Wind Energy International in Nairobi. Kipeto estimates the wind farm will supply 40,000 Kenyan households.
READ MORE Kenya’s Lake Turkana points the way forward for African wind power
Mabunda, based in Johannesburg, is an external appointment who took up his role on 1 May. His background is in consumer goods and telecommunications, with previous executive roles at Diageo and Vodacom. He’s counting on that to make GE’s culture more technology-focused and customer driven.
Governments and companies across Africa don’t have much money and need to squeeze every ounce of performance out of existing equipment, he says.
READ MORE It’s time for Africa’s maternal mortality battle to go digital
Remote monitoring technology can be used to anticipate and prevent breakdowns in turbines or boilers. “There’s always a leading indicator that it’s going to break.”
The article continues below
Free download
Get your free PDF: COVID-19. How Africa can navigate the pandemic
Leaders of all stripes are scrambling to contain the fallout.
Complete the form and download, for free, The Africa Report’s COVID-19 How Africa can navigate the pandemic. Get your free PDF by completing the following form
GE can grow its market share in southern Africa through partnerships with governments, says Mabunda. But co-operation between governments and the private sector needs to be improved if the potentials of digital technology are to be fully realised.
Accelerating digital technology means that African governments now have more to gain from transparent collaboration with the private sector.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.