As #EndSARS escalates, Nigerians ask: who’s in charge?

Talking Africa podcast

After dozens of young unarmed Nigerians were shot in Lagos, the #endSARS movement is at a crossroads.

Acts of violence in the days that followed, burning of buildings, jailbreaks, looting — all so much state-sanctioned provocation say many of the protestors, who see in it an attempt to undermine the reform goals.

Forces unleashed against Nigeria’s #EndSARS protestors suggest panicking politicians trying to manage a modern political movement with the toolkit of the 1980s.

The old guard are unlikely to get the toothpaste back in the tube. But the amorphous leadership of the movement will need to avoid getting sucked into sectarian dynamics, and get ready for a marathon not a sprint.

In this edition of Talking Africa, we ask: