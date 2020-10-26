DRC: Are Tshisekedi and Kabila ready to divorce?

#RDC 21.10.2020| #PalaisduPeuple Le Chef de l’État, Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo a pris acte de la prestation de serment de trois nouveaux juges de la Cour Constitutionnelle. pic.twitter.com/3ZcUPCzVwO
— Présidence RDC 🇨🇩 (@Presidence_RDC) October 21, 2020
Guinea: Condé’s victory met with a mix of satisfaction and protest
After Guinea’s Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) declared Alpha Condé the winner, his opponent Cellou Dalein Diallo announced his plans to file a complaint with the Constitutional Court and called on his supporters to mobilise.