Africa: Self-sufficiency in food production is urgent priority – Bureau Veritas

Nigeria: “The hard work is still in front of us” – Paystack CEO
Shola Akinlade, the CEO of Nigerian fintech Paystack, gives the backstory to the Stripe deal.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 27 October 2020 11:27
Greater self-sufficiency in food production is an urgent priority for African countries as currencies used to pay for imports weaken, Marc Roussel, Bureau Veritas senior vice president for Africa, tells The Africa Report.
The French testing and certification company is in discussions to extend its network of laboratories used for food certification to new parts of the continent, says Roussel. The new labs will be in east and west Africa, he says, declining to be more specific.
Africa will need to make more scientific use of its soils to stop hunger increasing as the population grows.
LISTEN “Agriculture is transformational if government plays its role” – Asiko
About 25% of productive land in sub-Saharan Africa is degraded, mainly due to the loss of soil nutrients through continuous cropping. Researchers have argued that increasing the capacity of local soil testing facilities is part of the solution.
According to the African Food Safety Network, a group of food safety institutions, laboratory-based food control systems are generally lacking on the continent.
Africa Union agricultural ministers in April noted that the COVID-19 pandemic was being treated firstly as a public health issue. National strategies, they said, were “only gradually” being focused on the impacts of the pandemic on food and nutrition security.
The article continues below
Free download
Get your free PDF: COVID-19. How Africa can navigate the pandemic
Leaders of all stripes are scrambling to contain the fallout.
Complete the form and download, for free, The Africa Report’s COVID-19 How Africa can navigate the pandemic. Get your free PDF by completing the following form
Bureau Veritas in 2017 bought Labomag, a provider of agronomic testing services in Morocco. In December 2019, the company received its first soil scanner to develop what it calls “precision agriculture”.
Analyses of soil quality are carried out at an agronomic laboratory in Casablanca.
Globally, the Bureau Veritas food business saw organic revenue growth of 4.4% in the third quarter, driven by demand in Asia. But Africa and the Middle East, which together account for 8% of the company’s global revenue, saw sales fall 6.3%, hampered by weaker energy sector demand.
Oil is the company’s business sector where the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remains the “most uncertain,” adds Roussel.
Still, the need to restart tourism is creating new sources of demand. Bureau Veritas has worked with Morocco’s ministry of tourism to develop the “Welcome Safely” label as a means of giving qualifying businesses a means of reassuring prospective customers.
READ MORE South Africa’s level 1 will kick-start tourism recovery – Tsogo Sun CEO
The company is also working with Senegal to restart its tourism industry and sees opportunities to extend validation to more African countries and individual airports, says Roussel.
Certification of products across industries will be a key part of Africa’s post-COVID 19 economic recovery.
Implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement is fundamental to the post-pandemic economic recovery, Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), tells The Africa Report.
Plunged into a severe recession, accentuated by the health crisis and the sharp drop in oil prices, Algeria could be forced to resort to external debt. Anxious to preserve its sovereignty, Algiers has so far excluded all financing from the International Monetary Fund. But it may better to go early, while it still has room to negotiate terms.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.