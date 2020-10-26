Stakes are high for Africa in US presidential election

Remarkably bluntly, Trump urges Sudanese leaders to help in resolving the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam impasse, or Egypt “will end up blowing that dam” pic.twitter.com/ey0Phe0IlY
— Mohamed Yehia (@yeh1a) October 23, 2020
Libya: Before power-sharing deals, Libyans must define a national vision
The military stalemate in Libya has revived political talks under the auspices of the UN. But they seem to be directed at maintaining the current transitional governing institutions. That approach risks prolonging the life of institutions that many Libyans see as illegitimate and ineffective.