Tanzania elections: John Magufuli in bitter race against Tundu Lissu

By Anne-Marie Bissada, Nicholas Norbrook
Posted on Wednesday, 28 October 2020 10:58

The ruling party CCM presidential candidate Dr. John Magufuli casts his vote at Chamwino in Dodoma Wednesday. Oct. 28, 2020. (AP Photo)

Tanzania goes to the polls today, 28 October. All the latest updates, news and analysis right here.

Perhaps seeing what a dedicated social media campaign could achieve in Nigeria with the #EndSARS protest, President John Magufuli is taking no chances.

The internet and social media have been slowed down, with Twitter issuing a warning earlier that such shutdowns are “hugely harmful and violate basic human rights and the principles of the #OpenInternet”.

Meanwhile the country’s leading telecoms group, Vodacom Tanzania, owned by the UK’s Vodafone Group, has been accused of blocking texts messages of opposition activists.

The Associated Press is reporting that at least 11 people have been shot dead in Zanzibar. Opposition leaders from the semi-autonomous region have accused police of shooting people during protests allegedly against rigging on the eve of today’s elections.

LISTEN Tanzania: “Magufuli’s war on corruption is a mafia shakedown” – Tundu Lissu

Just a few hours before polls opened, 42 opposition activists were reportedly arrested in Zanzibar.

Voters have 15 candidates to choose from as they emerge from a highly volatile and pre-election environment.

READ MORE Tanzania kicks off presidential campaign as Magufuli faces largest list ever of candidates

Some analysts warn that tensions might reach a breaking point in the post-election period.

For now, most eyes are focused on the race between incumbent president Magufuli – who stands to win a second terms – and opposition leader Tundu Lissu.

Suspended campaign

Tundu Lissu, Magufli’s biggest challenger, heads the country’s biggest opposition party CHADEMA. After surviving an assassination attempt three years ago, he returned to the country in time to run for this year’s polls.

Lissu has already spoken out today via Twitter about wide spread voter suppression.

He has campaigned on a platform of opening up the political environment in the country, namely releasing political prisoners and freeing civil society form oppression.

READ MORE Tanzania: Candidate Tundu Lissu is suspended just ahead of polls

He has also spoken of major reforms that “this country needs”, while warning Tanzanians that “President Magufuli does not believe in the rule of law or democracy”, he told The Africa Report.

Ahead of campaigning, CHADEMA headquarters in Arusha were firebombed on 13 August and soon after, the convoy in which Lissu had been travelling in was attacked by bandits reportedly throwing stones.

READ MORE Tanzania: Opposition fear being locked out of October poll

Later on, Lissu’s campaign was suspended for seven days after accusations of sedition by the electoral commission, after reportedly saying Magufuli was planning to rig the polls.

Lissu called the move “rough justice”, and said it was “yet another proof of a discredited and a compromised electoral system.”

Second time a charm

While both Lissu and Magufuli have drawn big crowds during their campaigns, the incumbent president is riding on a platform that promises to boost the country’s GDP, especially after the country climbed up in the World Bank rankings.

READ MORE Tanzania has what it takes to be ‘African economic giant’

His handling of the coronavirus pandemic – or lack thereof – didn’t help in inspiring confidence, with claims back in June that Tanzania could claim victory over it.

Rather than follow advice by the WHO to impose strict measures, Magufuli – a devout Christian – asked Tanzanians to “defeat the devil through prayer“.

READ MORE COVID-19 is casting Magufuli in the worst light, in an election year

Voters have until 16h00 local time to cast their ballot with results expected within one week. According to Tanzanian electoral rules, the winning candidate simply requires a majority for a win to take over as president.

