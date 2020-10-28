Tanzania elections: John Magufuli in bitter race against Tundu Lissu

election watch

Tanzania goes to the polls today, 28 October. All the latest updates, news and analysis right here.

Perhaps seeing what a dedicated social media campaign could achieve in Nigeria with the #EndSARS protest, President John Magufuli is taking no chances.

The internet and social media have been slowed down, with Twitter issuing a warning earlier that such shutdowns are “hugely harmful and violate basic human rights and the principles of the #OpenInternet”.

Meanwhile the country’s leading telecoms group, Vodacom Tanzania, owned by the UK’s Vodafone Group, has been accused of blocking texts messages of opposition activists.

We have been following with concern the shrinking of democratic space in #Tanzania, with worrying reports of intimidation, harassment, arbitrary arrests & physical attacks against political opponents, journalists, women rights defenders & other activists: https://t.co/UPXTZOmufV pic.twitter.com/AbLXroruF8 — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) October 27, 2020

The Associated Press is reporting that at least 11 people have been shot dead in Zanzibar. Opposition leaders from the semi-autonomous region have accused police of shooting people during protests allegedly against rigging on the eve of today’s elections.

Just a few hours before polls opened, 42 opposition activists were reportedly arrested in Zanzibar.

Police confirming the arrest of opposition polling agents in Tanga https://t.co/CO8Z9Sio2U — fatma karume aka Shangazi (@fatma_karume) October 28, 2020

Voters have 15 candidates to choose from as they emerge from a highly volatile and pre-election environment.

Some analysts warn that tensions might reach a breaking point in the post-election period.

For now, most eyes are focused on the race between incumbent president Magufuli – who stands to win a second terms – and opposition leader Tundu Lissu.

Suspended campaign

Tundu Lissu, Magufli’s biggest challenger, heads the country’s biggest opposition party CHADEMA. After surviving an assassination attempt three years ago, he returned to the country in time to run for this year’s polls.

Lissu has already spoken out today via Twitter about wide spread voter suppression.

Voting reports indicate widespread irregularities in the form of preventing our polling agents from accessing polling stations. Stuffed ballot boxes seized in Kawe, Dar. If this continues, mass democratic action will be the only option to protect the integrity of the election. — Tundu Antiphas Lissu (@TunduALissu) October 28, 2020

He has campaigned on a platform of opening up the political environment in the country, namely releasing political prisoners and freeing civil society form oppression.

He has also spoken of major reforms that “this country needs”, while warning Tanzanians that “President Magufuli does not believe in the rule of law or democracy”, he told The Africa Report.

Ahead of campaigning, CHADEMA headquarters in Arusha were firebombed on 13 August and soon after, the convoy in which Lissu had been travelling in was attacked by bandits reportedly throwing stones.

Later on, Lissu’s campaign was suspended for seven days after accusations of sedition by the electoral commission, after reportedly saying Magufuli was planning to rig the polls.

Lissu called the move “rough justice”, and said it was “yet another proof of a discredited and a compromised electoral system.”

Second time a charm

While both Lissu and Magufuli have drawn big crowds during their campaigns, the incumbent president is riding on a platform that promises to boost the country’s GDP, especially after the country climbed up in the World Bank rankings.

His handling of the coronavirus pandemic – or lack thereof – didn’t help in inspiring confidence, with claims back in June that Tanzania could claim victory over it.

Rather than follow advice by the WHO to impose strict measures, Magufuli – a devout Christian – asked Tanzanians to “defeat the devil through prayer“.

Voters have until 16h00 local time to cast their ballot with results expected within one week. According to Tanzanian electoral rules, the winning candidate simply requires a majority for a win to take over as president.