Tanzania elections 2020: ‘The country will go the way of Zimbabwe’ – Tundu Lissu

Statement by Tanzania Elections Watch Panel on Observations made during the Election Day in Tanzania #TanzaniaElectionsWatch #TanzaniaDecides2020 pic.twitter.com/nyZ7G37NYM
— Tanzania Elections Watch (@WatchTanzania) October 29, 2020
A surprise guest in the 31 October Ivorian presidential vote: Laurent Gbagbo
Silent since his arrest in April 2011, Ivorian former president Laurent Gbagbo waited until the last minute to speak. It was a way to prove to Ivorians and his great rival, President Alassane Ouattara, that he can still influence the political game.