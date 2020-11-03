Sudan weakened by US demands on compensation & ties with Israel

US has begun consultations at UN toward removing UN sanctions on Sudan over Darfur conflict “at the earliest opportunity,” Sec Pompeo says in new statement, praising “dramatic progress” made by Sudan’s civilian-led transitional govt, including in Darfur—and w/Israel ties pic.twitter.com/7uBLsoURUP
— Conor Finnegan (@cjf39) November 2, 2020
Côte d’Ivoire: Alassane Ouattara re-elected for a 3rd term with 94.27%
At the end of an electoral campaign boycotted by the opposition and after an electric night, the outgoing president Alassane Ouattara was re-elected to a third term with 94.27%, according to provisional official results announced by the Independent Electoral Commission.