Côte d'Ivoire: What happens now Ouattara has his third term?

Talking Africa podcast

Côte d’Ivoire: What happens now Ouattara has his third term?

By Nicholas Norbrook
Posted on Friday, 6 November 2020 15:50

Eric Kacou

The opposition in Côte d'Ivoire, after boycotting the polls, are trying to set up their own transitional government. Ouattara meanwhile is pressing with preparations for his third term.

For Ivorian entrepreneur and economist  Eric Kacou, these are negotiating positions; he expects a settlement over the coming weeks.

The news has been frenetic since the elections; first the government attacked the houses of several opposition leaders.

Then the exiled leader Guillaume Soro called for an army rebellion, raising fears the country could return to the violence that immediately preceded the arrival of President Ouattara, and the lost decade before.

And historic opposition leader Henri-Konan Bédié has pronounced himself president.

But in this conversation we pull back the lens, and look at some of the structural blocks on the country; a young population looking for guidance, huge unrealised potential, a political discourse that favours personality over policy, and the potential for regional leadership that a unified regional economy can bring.

