Nigeria – USA: Will Biden’s win reset relations with Abuja?

Congratulations to US President-Elect Joe Biden on his election at a time of uncertainty and fear in world affairs. His election is a reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means. pic.twitter.com/srv3PP6LBz
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 7, 2020
Côte d’Ivoire: Henri Konan Bédié faces pressure from all sides
While Henri Konan Bédié received Western ambassadors at his home on 4 November, several West African heads of state offered to mediate. What are the growing pressures being exerted today on the president of the Democratic Party of Côte d’Ivoire?