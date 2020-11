Former Malian President Amadou Toumani Touré, overthrown by a coup in 2012, died during the night of Monday to Tuesday in Turkey, where he had been taken for medical reasons.

Amadou Toumani Touré (known as ATT) died during the night of Monday to Tuesday, at the age of 72 years, according to Malian media and family members.

The former Malian president had undergone heart surgery in Bamako before being evacuated to Turkey.

He is the second Malian president who has died this year, after the recent death of former president Moussa Traoré

Overthrown by a coup in 2012, ATT has long lived in exile in Senegal. He returned permanently to Mali in December 2019.

From one coup d’état to another

Born on 4 November 1948 in Mopti, ATT burst onto the scene on 26 March 1991, during the coup d’état led by a group of officers to overthrow Moussa Traoré.

Then a lieutenant-colonel, he was appointed head of the Transitional Committee for the Salvation of the People and served as head of state during the transition.

In 1992, Alpha Oumar Konaré was elected President of Mali. He appointed ATT General, who at that time was nicknamed the “soldier of democracy”.

ATT, for his part, did not accede to the presidency until 2002, when he was elected for his first term, defeating Soumaïla Cissé in the second round. He decided to resign from the army in order to become president.

He was re-elected in 2007 for a second term, which was abruptly interrupted by the coup d’état of the National Committee for the Restoration of Democracy and the Restoration of the State (CNRDRE), led by Amadou Haya Sanogo.

Amadou Toumani Touré was discreet in his Dakar exile, before his final return to his country in December 2019.

