Zimbabwe – USA: Biden’s election brings hope of a new chapter

On behalf of all Zimbabweans, a huge congratulations to President Elect @JoeBiden on his election victory.
Zimbabwe wishes you every successes in leading the American people. I look forward to working with you to increase cooperation between our two nations.
— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) November 7, 2020
Rwanda recruits Tidjane Thiam to boost Kigali’s finance offer
The former Credit Suisse boss has just been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rwanda Finance Limited, the government agency responsible for the development and promotion of the Kigali International Financial Centre (KIFC).