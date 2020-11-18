South Africa: Sasol rejects AGM climate motion, again

Zambia’s default shows new approach needed for Chinese debt
Sasol’s rejection of a climate-related resolution tabled for its 20 November annual general meeting shows legal clarity is needed on the scope of South African shareholder activism.
The resolution, co-filed by shareholder organisation Just Share and the Raith Foundation, sought to bind Sasol to publishing environmental performance details in its annual reports.
Sasol and other South African companies are coming under increasing pressure to take more action on climate change. The company is South Africa’s second-biggest producer of greenhouse gases and operates the Secunda coal-to-fuel plant, the world’s biggest single-site emitter of greenhouse gases. The company is aiming for a 10% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
This is the third consecutive year that Sasol has refused a climate-related shareholder resolution. The company has argued that shareholders are not entitled to vote on the resolution’s subject matter.
It’s now “critical” to get certainty on the proper interpretation of the law in South Africa, said Emma Schuster, responsible investment researcher at Just Share. “It may, therefore, become necessary to mount a legal challenge to Sasol’s interpretation of the Companies Act which prohibits shareholders from proposing climate-related resolutions.”
Sasol points to due process to support its rejection.
Just Share and the Raith Foundation asked Sasol to include in its annual reports:
The drafters of the motion acknowledge that Sasol has published climate change reports in June 2019 and June 2020, which have expanded the company’s disclosure on climate risk.
Yet, they argue, the company’s targets are not aligned with the Paris goals, are only applicable to South African operations and are not strongly linked to executive remuneration.
Just Share points to the overwhelming acceptance by shareholders of banks such as Absa, Nedbank and Investec.
Shareholder concerns on the environment won’t go away: Sasol needs to get ahead of the curve.
