As Santam loses COVID-19 claims case, reinsurers call the shots

South Africa: Sasol rejects AGM climate motion, again
Sasol’s rejection of a climate-related resolution tabled for its 20 November annual general meeting shows legal clarity is needed on the scope of South African shareholder activism.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Wednesday, 18 November 2020 17:17
A South African high court decision that the country’s largest general insurer Santam is liable for COVID-19 business interruption claims represents victory at a high cost.
The judgement on 17 November from the Western Cape High Court ordered the insurer to pay plaintiff Ma-Afrika Hotels for the impact of COVID-19 over the entire policy period of 18 months, without limitations.
Santam had argued that the pandemic and the lockdown were two separate events, and that the costs of business interruption were therefore not covered by its pandemic policy. That was rejected: local occurrences of COVID-19 and the South African government lockdown response are “inseparably part of the same insured peril”, Judge Cloete wrote in the judgement.
The court also told Santam to pay Ma-Afrika’s legal costs.
The judgement is “precedent-setting”, Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa (ICA), said in a briefing on 18 November. Santam and other insurers should now promptly settle claims, he said. “I don’t know how much more brand damage they could suffer” if they don’t pay. ICA is a public loss adjustment company representing over 700 tourism and hospitality businesses.
In July, South Africa’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSCA) instructed insurers to pay COVID-19 claims. Woolley questions whether further legal certainty is now needed. He asks whether South African insurers including Old Mutual, Guardrisk, Bryte, Hollard, F&I, Chubb, TRA, Lombard, AIG and Monitor are really looking for legal certainty – or a just hoping for a way to dodge claims.
The danger is that the judgement will prompt reinsurers to force insurance companies to stop offering pandemic cover.
In July, the Western Cape High Court also rejected the case put by the insurer Guardrisk that losses were due to lockdown rather than pandemic. Guardrisk’s appeal in its case versus Cafe Chameleon will be heard in the Supreme Court of Appeal on 23 November.
Woolley said he also expects Santam to appeal. It looks like reinsurers will have the final say on that decision.
Failure to promptly pay, Woolley says, will mean insurers “are remembered in history as companies that contributed directly to the demise of thousands of businesses and jobs during the country’s worst economic and social crisis.”
Reinsurers forcing continued legal appeals over COVID-19 claims will succeed only in damaging the credibility of the insurance industry.
