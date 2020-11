bungled governance

The AU's African Peer Review Mechanism is the focus of an internal investigation. Whistleblowing staff members have spoken out against their leaders at the APRM, accusing of nepotism, favouritism, corruption, and other charges.

It was a 26-page document, which we were able to consult, which set the wheels in motion.

Written in July by employees of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), a structure run by the African Union (AU), it details allegations of “bad governance, corruption, nepotism, favouritism […], threats, blackmail, intimidation and arbitrary dismissals” within the organization based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“The governance practised at the APRM Continental Secretariat in Midrand, South Africa, is nothing short of horrible, awful and outrageous, especially for an institution that is supposed to show an example to the rest of the continent”, write the whistleblowers.

“The APRM is expected to be at the forefront of promoting the values of the African Union [AU] … such as respect, loyalty, integrity, impartiality, transparency and accountability, efficiency and professionalism. However the continental secretariat seems to be going in the very opposite direction,” says the report.

A million dollars missing?

According to our information, the document has been forwarded to key AU officials, including Cyril Ramaphosa, the South African head of state, who currently holds the presidency of the AU.

Several accusations are detailed in the document, which implicate, among others, the director general of the secretariat, the South African Edward Maloka, and his compatriot Mamathimolane Makara, director of corporate services.

“The recruitment and dismissal process of the continental APRM Secretariat is the most cacophonous and biased you will ever find in the organs of the African Union,” the whistleblowers write. They detail, on an employee-by-employee basis, alleged “conflicts of interest”, situations of “favouritism” (notably through “bonus distribution”) or arbitrary dismissals.

Several other specific situations are mentioned in this note, which includes some of the conclusions of an audit already carried out internally in 2018. According to the authors, who are calling for an independent investigation on this point, a $1m donation from the Nigerian state dating from 2018 has thus “disappeared” from the APRM bank account.

The APRM has also, according to its employees who created the document, hired the South African company Valerie M Travel Services “without any proper bidding process”. In the contract binding this company to the APRM, an agreement would also provide that the latter’s “credit card” would be “retained by Valerie M Travel Services”. This company, the document says, is owned by “a friend” of Mamathimolane Makara.

Commission of Inquiry

The document also summarizes several operational incongruities: the printing, on her APRM account, of T-shirts for the personal church of Liziwe Masilela, Director of Communications; the use of a APRM bus to transport guests to Mamathimolane Makara’s fortieth birthday party in Bloemfontein, 400 kilometers from Johannesburg.

On August 6, the APRM Director of Personnel, Ferdinand Katendeko, issued a circular committing all employees to “remain calm” and “not to be distracted” by the “anonymous document in circulation”.

“Management takes the subject seriously […] and will get to the bottom of things,” Katendeko says in this letter that we have consulted.

According to our sources, the AU has set up a commission of inquiry to investigate these allegations. The commission has, among other things, begun interviewing some of the concerned employees at the APRM.