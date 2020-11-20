South Africa: Santam to appeal court’s verdict on COVID-19 claims

Kenya is not a dumping ground for US plastic
The new administration of US president-elect Joe Biden must resist pressure from US oil and chemical companies to use Kenya as a dumping ground for plastic waste.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Friday, 20 November 2020 12:21
South Africa’s largest general insurer Santam says it will appeal this week’s judgement by the Western Cape High Court that it must pay business interruption claims resulting from COVID-19.
“Santam believes that the high court erred in its judgment regarding causation and the insured peril, the trends clause and the indemnity period, and it is therefore important to take the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal,” the company said in a statement. The decision has been taken after consultation with reinsurers, it added.
The article continues below
Free download
Get your free PDF: COVID-19. How Africa can navigate the pandemic
Leaders of all stripes are scrambling to contain the fallout.
Complete the form and download, for free, The Africa Report’s COVID-19 How Africa can navigate the pandemic. Get your free PDF by completing the following form
The company argues that local cases of COVID-19 and the resulting South African government lockdown are two separate events. That line of reasoning was squarely rejected by the Western Cape judges. The two events are “are “inseparably part of the same insured peril”, Judge Cloete wrote in the judgement. The court also told Santam to pay the legal costs of the plaintiff, Ma-Afrika.
READ MORE: As Santam loses COVID-19 claims case, reinsurers call the shots
Premium-paying customers are likely to lose faith with Santam as it continues to drag its feet. The danger is that wider insurance penetration in South Africa will also suffer.
Human rights abuses will deter ESG-conscious investors at a time when Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is looking to drive his Homegrown Economic Reform agenda, which aims to transform the nation from an agrarian to an industrialised economy by 2030, says risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.