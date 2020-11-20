Nigeria’s Toyin Sanni on investing without a safety net

talking Africa podcast

This week, the Talking Africa's stream is taken over: Ohenaba Ama Nti Osei speaks to leading Nigerian banker and CEO, Toyin Sanni.

From her early days in the banking industry, to the battles and challenges that made her grow, Sanni has known several worlds.

Instead of getting comfortable in her role as Group CEO at one of Nigeria’s largest investment banks, she decided to found a new venture, Emerging Africa Capital.

From the insider struggles to institutionalise processes within a big corporation, to the hustle to convince investors about the merits of her brand new company, Sanni’s real message is: just get started.

This episode is produced in partnership with our flagship event, Women Working For Change, on the 24 November => find out more here:

