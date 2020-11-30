Nigeria’s new banking act: A step in the right direction?

BOFIA 2020

Nigeria's new Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, took nearly 30 years in the making. While criticised for being a 'mixed bag', others argue its presence could provide opportunities to investors who are looking to invest in Africa.

While BOFIA 2020 has been faulted for being an act that prescribes “harsher penalties for infractions,” says Joachim MacBong, senior analyst at SBM Intelligence. He adds: “Personal liability for bank officials should improve compliance and reduce recklessness.” Internationally, BOFIA may provide opportunities to those looking to invest across the continent, says Mayowa Olugbile, finance partner at Future Africa, a platform that connects innovators and investors in Africa.

According to Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, BOFIA aims to strengthen the banking and financial services sector to better respond to evolution in the sector. It also seeks to “enhance the soundness and resilience of Nigeria’s financial system. It is also yet another indication of effective and productive collaboration between the executive and legislative arms of government,” wrote Buhari in a tweet.

The BOFI Act 2020 is a historic and significant achievement that will enhance the soundness and resilience of Nigeria’s financial system. It is also yet another indication of effective and productive collaboration between the Executive and Legislative arms of Government. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 13, 2020

Although the Act is seen as “overtly and unnecessarily personalised” says Godwin Owoh, Applied Economics (banking and finance) and one-time advisor to former CBN Governor Charles Soludo, the piece of legislation provides opportunities for fintech investors to “support meaningful innovation in financial services that improves the lives of people,” Olugbile tells The Africa Report.

“Generally, certain aspects of the act will be advantageous to local fintechs, partly because a slight barrier was incorporated to ensure foreign fintechs localise their operations, giving a degree of protection to home grown players, and also because the CBN’s powers have been broadened, to the extent of having to sanction even some of most rudimentary moves by banks. It can be argued that this creates a risk that banks are stifled by the CBN and it might make banks move slower and adapt with less agility, increasing the extent to which fintechs can step up to plug gaps in the financial services space,” he said.

Regulating the fintech sector of the Nigerian finance industry has remained complicated, with the central bank, in 2018, proposing a new payments licence regime that could cost N50,000 and N2m and capital requirements of N5bn fintech operators saw as disenfranchising startups in the space.

The new Act provides regulatory guidelines that allows for commensurate penalties for regulatory breaches in the financial services sector that mandates that fintech businesses can only operate in Nigeria if they are duly registered in the country and hold valid licences issued under the act.

The Act is a “welcome development,” as the new law “opens up spaces and further allows more spaces for fintech to consider in the operational guidelines of the law,” Ahmed Inuwa, co-founder of Afripay, said.

BOFIA brings key changes to the Nigerian financial sector in that it prescribes harsher penalties for infractions, and allows for the strengthening of the legal framework for the regulation of banks to prevent distress like that seen in 2009, as well as greater powers for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) “and an increase in instances where those powers can be applied”; and immunity for CBN governor, according to SBM’s MacBong. These changes, Olugbile said, allow for “far-reaching implications” in the areas of monitoring, and enforcement of safer lending practices.

“The Act, for example, implies an increased degree of difficulty will be faced when businesses attempt to obtain certain loans in excess of N3m without collateral. Many small and medium businesses rely heavily on revenue-based financing, and so these provisions may water down the well intentioned effort to curb the menace of non-performing loans,” Olugbile said.

The increased powers given to the CBN potentially means that regulatory bank could become more obtrusive in coming days, according to MacBong, who said “the new BOFIA even gives the CBN authority over the opening or shutting down of bank branches! On top of that, the immunity given to the CBN in the BOFIA Act also limits the redress banks can seek if they feel they have a case concerning any action taken by the regulator

“On one hand, the new regulations will almost certainly make the sector more robust, due to the higher penalties for recklessness and so on. On the other hand, the range of things requiring CBN approval may well stifle growth, and make banks slower to respond to changes in the industry.”