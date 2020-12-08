Ghana: Presidential race still tight as NDC & NPP lose parliamentary seats to each other

Thank you for coming out to vote in today’s election. Very good results from all parts of the country.
We must continue to remain vigilant as we enter the results collation stage. Let’s stay focused and ROAR to the end. pic.twitter.com/uv2KDs3lGJ
— John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) December 7, 2020
Zimbabwe: Losing millions from illicit gold mining trade
In Zimbabwe, the majority of the working population can be found in the informal sector. And in mineral-rich areas of the country, people are continuously risking their lives digging underground in search of gold, hoping to make enough money to take them out of poverty.