ghana presidential

Ghana: Presidential race still tight as NDC & NPP lose parliamentary seats to each other

By Patrick Smith
Posted on Tuesday, 8 December 2020 09:36

Ghana Elections
A voter casts his ballot at a polling station in Accra, Ghana, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Ofoe Amegavie)

Not surprisingly, the main race between incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo's NPP and former president John Mahama's NDC party are both claiming wins as early results start trickling in.

*We will continue to update this story as more information comes in.

To date, both parties have lost parliamentary seats on each side.

John Mahama’s NDC

Five hours after voting, Mahama tweeted a thank you message to Ghanaians for change.

He has been telling confidants that he expects a resounding win once official results are announced.

Last night, the NDC is its previsionary vote had claimed 36 flipped parliamentary seats, including some wins in the capital. The implication being result that these are highly populated areas and if those results are confirmed, it would undoubtedly help the presidential totals.

The NDC would need to win at least 32 more seats and hold its the 106 that it currently controls to win a majority in parliament.

Nana Akufo-Addo’s NPP

The NPP claims to now control 3 out 5 regions in the north, including the savannah region where the Mahama comes from.

Although some parliamentary seats have flipped, according to John Boadu, the NPP Secretary General, despite having lost some seats, the NPP has won, holding a 63 seat majority over the NDC.

Akufo-Addo posted several messages throughout voting day, urging Ghanaians to get out and vote.

Results are expected to be released officially later today by the Electoral Commission, making it one of the fastest turnover elections in Africa and the world.

