Ghana elections 2020: Nana Akufo-Addo declared winner

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has officially declared Nana Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 presidential elections.

Akufo-Addo has been reelected for a second term with 51. 59% of votes, beating out former president John Mahama of the NDC.

He was re-elected for a second term with 6,730,413 votes. Mahama received 6,214,889 votes, or 47.36%, making it a tight race between the two, as many had predicted.

Although one region’s final vote has yet to be accounted for, the EC says at this point it would not change the outcome.

According to the Electoral Commission, there were 17,027,641 registered voters with few election-related mishaps such as missing names, or misplaced polling stations.

Since polling day, 13,434,574 votes were counted in 48 hours, representing 79% of the total registered voters.

The EC added that it was the first time in the history that the country’s elections were funded without external assistance.

Election-related violence

Although the two leading presidential candidates, Akufo-Addo and Mahama signed the Presidential Elections Peace Pact on 4 December to ensure the before, during and after elections remained peaceful, some small violent incidents were reported.

Five people were killed and dozens injured in violence related to the elections say Ghana’s Police.

But compared to previous elections, and in neighbouring countries, Ghana’s presidential polls are considered to be one of the most peaceful.