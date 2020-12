trump's final days

Israel and Morocco have agreed to normalise diplomatic relations in a Trump-announced deal. It follows a string of recent deals struck between Arab countries and Israel in the last few months.

Israel and Morocco will reopen liaison offices in Rabat and Tel Aviv, and airlines will regain overfly rights.

The White House announced that Trump and the Moroccan King Mohammed VI agreed Morocco would “resume diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel and expand economic and cultural cooperation to advance regional stability.”

Key to the deal was the decision by the US to recognise Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

Morocco recognized the United States in 1777. It is thus fitting we recognize their sovereignty over the Western Sahara. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

“Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations – a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!” Trump tweeted earlier today.

It is the fourth Arab nation to recognize Israel in as many months. The Trump administration launched the diplomatic initiative in the summer with a deal between the UAE and Israel.

Some analysts are less rosy about the deal, saying that in each case, the Trump administration gave away negotiating positions.

These include selling F-35 fighter jets to an Arab state (the UAE), brokering billions of dollars in relief aid for Sudan, and in the case of Morocco, aligning itself with Rabat’s position on Western Sahara.