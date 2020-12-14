Kenya’s trail-blazing Chief Justice David Maraga set to retire

Nigeria: Low turnout in Lagos election shows #EndSARS impact
Barely two years after they cast their votes to elect a senator, the people of Lagos East returned to the polls after their senator died of coronavirus.
By Morris Kiruga
Posted on Monday, 14 December 2020 17:55
Kenya's Chief Justice David Maraga, whose five-year tenure was marked by a historic nullification of presidential election results in 2017 and subsequent public fights with the executive, has retired from the position.
Although his retirement takes effect in mid-January when he turns 70, Maraga announced that he would be going on leave from as of 11 December.
Maraga, the country’s 14th Chief Justice and the second under its new constitution, took over in 2016 after the early retirement of his predecessor, Willy Mutunga. Unlike Mutunga, a lawyer who had not served in the judiciary before his appointment in 2011, Maraga had been a judge for 13 years.
In 2017, CJ Maraga led the majority decision in the Supreme Court that led to the nullification of the August elections. The decision put him at loggerheads with President Kenyatta, who told a public forum that he would “revisit” the issue.
On Thursday 10 December, a legal activist in Nairobi filed a suit to prevent the temporary replacement of Justice Maraga by his deputy, Justice Philomena Mwilu.
Since a much publicised arrest at her chambers in the Supreme Court in August 2018, Justice Mwilu has been fighting off corruption allegations in the courts and her employer, the Judicial Service Commission.
In addition to the Chief Justice, there is one other open seat in Kenya’s seven-member Supreme Court bench. The two positions are likely to attract competition and fervent speculation as they come less than two years before the next election cycle, and months before a planned constitutional referendum.
A growing number of traditional chiefs are occupying leadership positions in government. During regional elections, 20 such chiefs were elected as traditional rulers. However, in reality, their influence has diminished over time.
Accusing the national Electoral Commission of presiding over a “fraudulent outcome” in the national elections on 7 December, John Mahama, presidential candidate for the centre-left National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged to take “all legitimate steps to reverse this travesty of justice.”
Jeanine Mabunda is no longer the president of the Congolese National Assembly. A majority of deputies voted to remove her from office. This is a first victory for Félix Tshisekedi, who announced last Sunday 6 he was ending the alliance that bound him to his predecessor, Joseph Kabila.