Zambia risks climbing the list of IMF addicts

The paradox of democracy is that while investing in African dictatorships brings reputational risks for Western financial institutions, competitive democracy comes at a high cost.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 09:55
Zambia risks joining the long-term list of African countries hooked on juice from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The fund is assessing how it could support Zambian reform efforts through a possible funding program. That follows a government request for a financing agreement and a December visit from IMF officials to Lusaka.
“Recipients of the IMF’s largesse rarely follow the script,” says Steve Hanke, professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University and an emerging market currency expert. “In the long run, most IMF programmes fail because the conditionalities attached to the programmes have dull teeth.”
Hanke cites research from Harvard University’s Robert Barro that a higher IMF loan participation rate tends to reduce economic growth and that IMF lending lowers investment. Worse still, countries that participate in IMF programs tend to keep coming back. “The IMF programs don’t provide cures but create addicts,” says Hanke.
If there is an IMF programme for Zambia, Hanke expects to see the normal pattern of positive hype accompanying a liquidity injection. The longer-term reality is that “most IMF programmes fail, and the recipients return again in a few years and pass the begging bowl with great frequency.”
Data on the history of IMF lending compiled by Hanke shows a pattern of recidivism.
Following Zambia’s eurobond default in November, some analysts have welcomed the formal request for an IMF financing arrangement.
Irmgard Erasmus, senior financial economist at NKC African Economics in Cape Town, writes that a first tranche of IMF finance is likely to be disbursed in the first quarter of 2021, provided the government accepts IMF consolidation targets. This, argues Erasmus, would need a deviation for the “populistic” path taken by the Lungu administration in the run-up to elections in August.
Others point to the political costs any such process would involve. Debt relief under the G20’s Common Framework for Debt Treatments would require an IMF-World Bank Debt Sustainability Analysis. That would be a “politically toxic” step ahead of elections, says Nick Branson, director of Gondwana Risk in London.
Without political will in Lusaka to achieve reform, help from the IMF will become part of the problem rather than part of the solution.
