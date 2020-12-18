South Africa’s Naspers share-price discount is built to survive Covid

Nissan Africa chief says Egypt can become an automotive hub
Egypt should end duty-free access for imported vehicles to stimulate domestic car assembly, Nissan managing director for Africa Mike Whitfield tells The Africa Report.
The Naspers share-price discount to the value of its Internet-heavy portfolio of assets is growing even amid a post-pandemic shift to digital technology.
Shares in South Africa-based Naspers have climbed this year, pulled up more than 30% by the jewel in the crown, the company’s 31% stake in Chinese Internet giant Tencent. But the discount to the overall Naspers portfolio has become even wider. Naspers Chief Financial Officer Basil Sgourdos said in November that the company’s share price was trading at a 50% discount to the value of its assets.
The idea that a digital shift in consumer behaviour could finally start to cut the evergreen discount is tempting. COVID-19 has “accelerated structural shifts in consumer behaviour to online providers”, which greatly benefits operations at Naspers and Prosus, argues Wium Malan, emerging markets analyst with Smart Karma in Cape Town.
Naspers owns 72.66% of Prosus, which trades in Amsterdam.
Losses in the non-Tencent part of the Naspers portfolio and the increasing size of the company on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) are the main factors driving the discount, says Peter Takaendesa, head of equities at Mergence Investment Managers in Cape Town.
According to Anchor Capital in Johannesburg, the Naspers discount has averaged 25% over the very long term. That widened to a range of 35%-45% from 2016 to 2019, as the size of Naspers on the JSE became a constraint for investors who can’t hold too much of a single stock.
Prospects for a reduced discount are no better than Prosus, which was spun off by Naspers in September 2019.
The Prosus control structure makes it “immune to outside influence on strategy” and “puts off a universe of active investors who want to have a say on its behaviour,” argues Smart Karma analyst Travis Lundy.
This would go some way in reducing the size of Naspers on JSE, although it would be unlikely to fully resolve the discount issue, adds Takaendesa.
The structural issues at Naspers and Prosus will leave shareholders doubly exposed if Tencent shares take a dip.
Times are good for the owners of South African fruit farmers. South African citrus growers have won greater market access to the US, while Brexit will mean better prospects and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement is on their radar.