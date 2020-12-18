Nissan Africa chief says Egypt can become an automotive hub

South Africa’s Naspers share-price discount is built to survive Covid
The Naspers share-price discount to the value of its Internet-heavy portfolio of assets is growing even amid a post-pandemic shift to digital technology.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Friday, 18 December 2020 12:02
Egypt should end duty-free access for imported vehicles to stimulate domestic car assembly, Nissan managing director for Africa Mike Whitfield tells The Africa Report.
Nissan has to pay duty on parts that are imported for local assembly, while some completed vehicles are imported tax-free, Whitfield says from Cairo. Egyptian assembly “needs some protection” and a strategy to encourage the local production of components. The country could then become a regional export hub, he adds.
Last year, Egypt eliminated tariffs on cars imported from the European Union, even as it seeks to develop its own automotive industry. Mercedes-Benz signed a memorandum of understanding with the government in June 2019 to resume assembly operations. Production of Egypt’s first locally assembled electric car, by China’s Dongfeng Motor, is scheduled to start by the end of 2021.
A poor global automotive outlook is prompting carmakers to seek cheaper labour and new markets in Africa. The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) does not expect the global automotive industry to regain 2019 employment levels until the second half of the 2020s, at the earliest. Subject to COVID-19 developments, Whitfield is “very optimistic” on Egypt’s economic prospects for 2021.
Before COVID-19, Whitfield says, Egypt was on a strong growth trajectory. This year, he says, the government found the right balance between protecting against the pandemic and sustaining economic activity.
Nissan, which is starting vehicle assembly in Ghana, this month created a new regional business unit for Africa as it seeks expand into what Whitfield calls “the last frontier”. Sub-Saharan Africa, with 1 billion inhabitants, makes up just 1% of global new car sales. The company aims to increase localised production across African countries, he says.
The continent’s only fully fledged automotive industries are in South Africa and Morocco. Factors that have helped those countries include dialogue involving government, industry and social partners, he says. Policy certainty over at least eight to 10 years is essential, he adds.
Lynx Strategic Business Advisors in Egypt points to Morocco’s incentives to original equipment manufacturers as an example to follow.
Strong post-COVID economic recovery prospects give Egypt the chance to establish itself as an automotive manufacturing hub.
Times are good for the owners of South African fruit farmers. South African citrus growers have won greater market access to the US, while Brexit will mean better prospects and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement is on their radar.