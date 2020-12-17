Western Sahara/Morocco: Can US President Biden undo Trump’s deal?

Trump was wrong to abandon thirty years of US policy on Western Sahara just to score a fast foreign policy victory. An Israel-Morocco deal was possible without abandoning US commitment to Sahrawi referendum on WS future, as Sen. Jim Inhofe rightly said. https://t.co/AeVaML1HeQ
— John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) December 11, 2020
Rwanda/France: Journalist Natacha Polony on trial for genocide denialism
According to a court order dated December 11, Natacha Polony will be tried for "contesting the existence of a crime against humanity by word, writing, image or means of communication to the public by electronic means".