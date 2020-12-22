Kenya in 2020: Coming out strong, even if a little bruised

best of 2020

Kenya has come out of 2020 with one of the best performing economies in East Africa, despite Covid. And its political scene hasn't been disappointing either. Here's a look back at Kenya over the year.

Kenya’s year in 2020 has followed a similar tale of others when the coronavirus pandemic arrived at its doorsteps.

From the harshly-imposed measures to control the spread of the virus, to the surge in digital technology to circumvent social distancing restrictions, Kenya has made headlines.

And let’s not forget as we get closer to presidential elections in 2022, all eyes are on President Uhuru Kenyatta. Will he go back on his word and push for a third term as has been the case this year for other countries across the continent? He has already changed his mind on reforming the constitution, which will be put to a referendum in June 2021.

Ahead of next year, here’s a look back at Kenya’s top five moments in 2020:

1. Kenya: Nairobi Governor Sonko arrested on multiple charges

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was arrested on 4 December, just hours after Kenya’s top prosecutor said he would be arraigned in court for economic crimes.

To read the full article, go here.

2. Kenya comes out of lockdown with a set of new managers

Nearly four months after taking over the capital city’s management, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration began to take stock of its progress, ahead of easing its coronavirus lockdown.

To read the full article, go here.

3. Kenya: Study reveals scale of foreign aid diversion offshore

Kenya is an economic success story by any measure. With a GDP of $109bn, Kenya is the largest economy in eastern Africa, having overtaken Ethiopia in 2017.

To read the full article, go here.

4. Does the Kenya-US free trade deal signal Nigeria’s fall from grace?

Nigeria has not managed to convince international investors – including those in the US – that it should be first in line for a post-African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) deal, whereas Nairobi and Washington are set to sign a FTA agreement.

To read the full article, go here.

Early November, Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru surrendered himself to the International Criminal Court (ICC) at the Hague. At the start of the investigation, six suspects were accused by the ICC for involvement in Kenya’s deadly elections in 2007. Where are they now?

To read the full article, go here.