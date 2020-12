best of 2020

Here are our most best-read stories from Nigeria from The Africa Report in 2020; from the dethroning of Lamido Sanusi, to the reign of Naija musicians Davido and Burna Boy, to the impact of coronavirus and the Lekki Massacre.

Lamido Sanusi was pushed out of the Nigerian Central Bank for calling out massive corruption.

He lost his position as Emir of Kano in similar circumstances.

France’s largest hydrocarbons group Axens won a contract to license key refinery technologies to one of Nigeria’s leading industrial conglomerates, the BUA Group.

For Abdulsamad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group, the economics of the project are a ‘no-brainer’: “Nigeria imports 90% of it’s petroleum products. We spend 35% of our foreign exchange on importing petroleum products.”

The Nigerian government rolled out measures to fight off the coronavirus after launching lockdown procedures on 30 March.

A Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus urged state governments to ensure that they have isolation facilities in their localities.

As the coronavirus pandemic bit, pressure mounted on Nigeria’s currency. The Nigerian central bank’s move to adjust the value of the naira represents what is likely the first instalment in finding a sustainable level for the currency.

Africa Insight Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

The central bank in March weakened the parallel market rate to 380 naira to the US dollar from 365, with the central bank calling the move an “adjustment” rather than a devaluation.

The Nigerian president finally opened the land border at Seme, Illela, Maigatari, and Mfun.

The land borders were closed to goods in August 2019, with partial openings and closings for people prompted by the coronavirus pandemic throughout 2020.

Davido, D’banj, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage… Nigerian musicians are global stars.

But behind the VIP-studded after-parties, and signings with major labels, is the 100% Naija ecosystem that got them there.

The attack on protestors last night was a new chapter for the #EndSARS protests, with far-reaching consequences for the future politics of the country.